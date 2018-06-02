Georgia Hospital Seeks Help for Joplin Tornado Relief

AMERICUS, Ga. (AP) - Officials now rebuilding after a Georgia hospital was destroyed by a tornado four years ago are asking community members to donate money to help people in Joplin where a tornado slammed into a hospital there.

Executives with Georgia's Phoebe-Sumter Medical Center, which is working to build a new facility in Americus after the community's hospital was destroyed by a tornado in March 2007, on Tuesday appealed for donations to help with the Missouri relief efforts.

Phoebe-Sumter spokesman Marcus Johnson told the Albany Herald that the hospital and its employees extend their thoughts and prayers to St. John's Regional Medical Center in Joplin.

He said the damage done to the Joplin hospital instantly brought back memories of the twister that struck Americus.