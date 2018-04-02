Georgia Pulls Away Late Against Mizzou

COLUMBIA - The time finally arrived for Mizzou to start SEC play. About 71,000 fans attended as Mizzou took on the No. 7 Georgia Bulldogs.



Both teams struggled taking care of the ball early on. In the first quarter, the Tigers suffered two bad snaps and two fumbles, one of which they lost. On the other side, Georgia threw an interception and fumbled three times, losing one. All this was in the first half.

Late into the second quarter, both teams were dead-locked at 3-3. The pace of the game quickened when both teams scored a touchdown on their final drives of the half, making it 10-9 Mizzou.

When the second half started, the points started rolling in. 25 points were exchanged between both sides during the third quarter. Mizzou held the lead late into the third quarter, 20-17. But Georgia went on to score 24 unanswered points, 17 of which came in the fourth quarter.



Georgia Junior Jarvis Jones gave the Tigers a lot of trouble on the night. Georgia was up 27-20 when with about 8 minutes left in the game when Jones intercepted Mizzou Quarterback James Franklin and took it back to the 1-yard line. Georgia scored to go up 34-20. The next Missouri offensive drive Jones forced a fumble and Georgia had the ball on the Missouri 5-yard line. And the Bulldogs scored another touchdown three plays later. Georgia finished with two turnovers on the night, while Missouri had three.

Franklin passed for 269 yards, two touchdowns, and had one interception. Marcus Lucas lead Mizzou with 88 receiving yards and one touchdown. L'Damian Washington also added 81 receiving yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile Georgia Quarterback Aaron Murray passed for 242 yards and three passing touchdowns. Murray also had one interception.

Next Saturday Arizona State comes to Columbia to face the Tigers at Faurot Field for family weekend at 6:00 p.m.