Gerling Wins Runoff Election

Gerling defeated Thomas Loesing, 101-53. Cooper County Clerk Darryl Kempf said 2,200 people were eligible to vote for the board seat.

"They have to live actually in the Cooper County Fire Protection District in order to vote there," he said.

In case of a tie, Missouri law gives candidates several options to settle the election, including flipping a coin. But, because both candidates didn't agree to do so, county taxpayers will pick up the $5,000-$6,000 tab for the special election. Voters like Jerry Kempf said it's worth it.

"This is the fair way to do it because both are good, and let the best man win."

Gerling said he didn't want to decide the fate of emergency services with a coin flip, while Loesing said he wanted voters to decide the outcome.

Voters also passed a sales tax, 52-5, in Tuesday's special election.