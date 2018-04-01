Gervino's Rising Star - Andrew Weber

Congratulations Andrew Weber, our Gervino's Rising Star of the week. Andrew is 11 years old and he is from Harrisburg. This is his first year ever riding bulls and he was placed in the Top 10 at the Youth Rodeo Finals at the Boone County Fairgrounds. He also plays for the Harrisburg Bulldogs as linebacker.

Each week during KOMU 8 News at 6PM, our sportscaster features a local little leaguer as our "Rising Star of The Week." The "Rising Star of The Week" will receive a "Rising Star" t-shirt and their very own poster.

