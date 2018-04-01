Gervino's Rising Star - Angelea Johnson

Our Gervino's Rising Star of the week is Angelea Johnson. Angelea is 7 years old, she is from Columbia, MO. Besides her love for cheerleading at the CMAS Electric, Angelea also loves playing with dolls and learning math.

Congratulations Angelea and keep up t he great work!

Each week during KOMU 8 News at 6PM, our sportscaster features a local little leaguer as our "Rising Star of The Week." The "Rising Star of The Week" will receive a "Rising Star" t-shirt and their very own poster.

Submit your rising star's photo at komu.com/pages/risingstars