Gervino's Rising Star - Austin McKim

Say congratulations to our Gervino's Rising Star of the week - Austin McKim. Austin is 12 years old and he plays catcher and thirdbase for the Barons in Linn, Missouri. Besides baseball, he also loves basketball. Austin is a great teammate who always cheers his team on no matter the score.

Keep up the wonderful work, Austin!

Each week during KOMU 8 News at 6PM, our sportscaster features a local little leaguer as our "Rising Star of The Week." The "Rising Star of The Week" will receive a "Rising Star" t-shirt and their very own poster.

Submit your rising star's photo at komu.com/pages/risingstars