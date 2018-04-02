Gervino's Rising Star - Brady Fox

Brady Fox is our Gervino's Rising Star this week. Our 7-year-old star is from Mexico, Mo. He is a wrestler for the Mexico Kids Wrestling team. Brady also has been riding sheep in rodeo for 2 years and rode his first calf last week.. He has been wrestling for 3 years and his record this year is 22-6. Congratulations, Brady!

Each week during KOMU 8 News at 6PM, our sportscaster features a local little leaguer as our "Rising Star of The Week." The "Rising Star of The Week" will receive a "Rising Star" t-shirt and their very own poster.

Submit your rising star's photo at komu.com