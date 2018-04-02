Gervino's Rising Star - Cecilia Consiglio

Say congratulations to Cecilia Consiglio, our Gervino's Rising Star of the week. Cecilia is 10 years old and from Columbia. She placed first place in Walk Trot Showmanship and in Barrels at the Boone County Fair last summer. She also competed and placed in many other horsemanship classes at the Boone County Fair. Great job, Cecilia!

