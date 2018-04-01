Gervino's Rising Star - Cedric Lakes, II

Congratulations, Cedric Lakes II - our Gervino's Rising Star of the week.

Cedric has been training in Taekwondo for 3.5 years at Hockman's ATA and competing in nationwide tournaments for 2 years. He received his 1st Degree Black Belt in February and currently is the 2015 District of Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Colorado Champion in Tradition Forms, Weapons, and Sparring.

Besides Taekwondo, our 8-year-old star is also in Cub Scouts (Pack 733) at Shepard Elementary School. He's an avid reader, loves science, basketball, and of course video games.