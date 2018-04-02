Gervino's Rising Star - Chloe Patterson

Congratulations Chloe Patterson, our young rising star of the week.

Chloe is 4 years old and she has been doing ballet at the Columbia Performing Arts Center for the past two years. She is currently practicing for her Spring dance recital and she looks forward to dancing with her friends every week. Besides ballet, our Chloe also loves playing outsdie, going to preschool, dressing up and putting on make up.

Each week during KOMU 8 News at 6PM, our sportscaster features a local little leaguer as our "Rising Star of The Week." The "Rising Star of The Week" will receive a "Rising Star" t-shirt and their very own poster.

Submit your rising star's photo at komu.com/pages/risingstars