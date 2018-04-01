Gervino's Rising Star - Connor Gorman

Congratulations, Connor Gorman, our Gervino's Rising Star of the week.

Connor is 9 years old and he is from Jamestown, Mo. He loves sports and plays both as the second base for the Jamestown Eagles Baseball and point guard for the Basketball Recreational Teams. He loves being a teammate and working together for a win!

Keep up the great work, Connor.