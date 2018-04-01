Gervino's Rising Star - Eric Turner III

Congratulations Eric Turner III, our Gervino's Rising Star of the week.

Eric is 11 years old and he currently plays running back and defensive end for the Columbia Raiders. Keep up the good work, Eric!

Each week during KOMU 8 News at 6PM, our sportscaster features a local little leaguer as our "Rising Star of The Week." The "Rising Star of The Week" will receive a "Rising Star" t-shirt and their very own poster.

Submit your rising star's photo at komu.com