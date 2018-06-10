Gervino's Rising Star - Gavin Curtis

Congratulations, Gavin Curtis - our Gervino's Rising Star of the week.

Gavin is 12 years old and from Harrisburg. Our young star wrestles for the Hallsville Wrestling Youth Club and his next goal is the state championship. Besides wrestling, Gavin also loves fishing, reading, playing football and baseball.

Keep up the great work, Gavin!

