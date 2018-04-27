Gervino's Rising Star - Hannah Jankowski

Congratulations, Hannah Jankowski, our Gervino's Rising Star of the week.

Hannah is 9 years old and she is from Jefferson City. Our little star rides for Wild Horse Creek Ranch in their Junior Show Team. Hannah started riding at age 5. She participates in English Hunter/Jumper Horse Completions. Hannah has her own Horse "Chap" He is a 5 year old Gypsy Vanner. She has won multiple ribbons competing including a Blue Ribbon at William Woods in 2015. Hannah also loves gymnastics, Bryer Horses and American Girl Dolls.

