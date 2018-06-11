Gervino's Rising Star - Jordan Peterman

The Gervino's Rising Star of this week is Jordan Peterman, congratulations!

Jordan is 12 years old and he is from Franklin, Missouri. Our rising star is currently the catcher for the Franklin Bulldogs. He also loves hunting, playing football, basketball or fishing. His all-time favorite player is Yadi.

Keep up the great work, Jordan!

Each week during KOMU 8 News at 6PM, our sportscaster features a local little leaguer as our "Rising Star of The Week." The "Rising Star of The Week" will receive a "Rising Star" t-shirt and their very own poster.

Submit your rising star's photo at komu.com/pages/risingstars