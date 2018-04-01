Gervino's Rising Star - Kaden Montague

Kaden has been playing baseball since before he was 3, but had a huge interest in it before that. When he was learning numbers, he could pick out almost any MLB player and tell you their number, name, team, and position. When he is not in school, you will find Kaden with a baseball uniform on at any given time, playing the game inside or outside. He is a faithful supporter of the KC Royals, St.Louis Cardinals, and the Boston Red Sox. If you ask him what he wants to be when he grows up, the answer for the past 6 years has been "a MLB player"!