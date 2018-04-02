Gervino's Rising Star - Landon Hilderman

Congratulations, Landon Hilderman, our Gervino's Rising Star of the week.

Landon is 9 years old, and he plays third base for the Naturals in Mexico, MO. Our little star got second place in the USSSA State Competition in Joplin and recently got third place at the USSSA Little League World Series. He hit a home run over the centerfield fence at the World Series. Keep up the great work, Landon.

Each week during KOMU 8 News at 6PM, our sportscaster features a local little leaguer as our "Rising Star of The Week." The "Rising Star of The Week" will receive a "Rising Star" t-shirt and their very own poster.

