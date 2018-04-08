Gervino's Rising Star - Phyllis Timmons

Congratulations, Phyllis Timmons, our young star of the week. Phyllis is 7 years old and she plays outfield for the Fulton Mets team. Her team were the champions in their age range and our rising star was awarded withe the Gold Glove from her coaches for all her hard work.

Each week duringKOMU 8 News at 6PM, our sportscaster features a local little leaguer as our "Rising Star of The Week." The "Rising Star of The Week" will receive a "Rising Star" t-shirt and their very own poster.

