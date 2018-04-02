Gervino's Rising Star - Shelby Broswell

Congratulations, Shelby Broswell, our Gervino's Rising Star of the week!

Shelby is from Columbia and she has been with the Eagle Elite Cheeerleading team for a year. She has won prizes/medals in many contests and continued to work towards developing more of her cheerleading skill. In the one year of doing cheer, she has advanced from round-offs to back handsprings to currently working on aerials and back tucks! Our nine-year-old star always strives to do her best academically, and to meet her personal goals in any extracurricular activities also.

Keep up the wonderful job, Shelby.

To nominate your rising star, visit: http://www.komu.com/pages/risingstars