Gervino's Rising Star - Tenlee Wilson

Congratulations, Tenlee Wilson, our Gervino's Rising Star of the week.

Tenlee is 5 years old and she is from Halssville, Mo. She plays soccer with the Synergy Sports Football Club. She was awarded as Most Improved Player 6u in the Spring/Summer season 2016 from Synergy Sports. Tenlee aalso loves fishing, being outdoor and riding horses.

Keep it up, Tenlee!