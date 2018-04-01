Gervino's Rising Star - Tessa Roney

The Gervino's Rising Star of this week is the 11-year-old Tessa Roney, from Ashland, MO. Tessa is the defender for the Carrera soccer team. She has been playing soccer for three years and won several gold medals with her team. She is a natural athlete with a great smile and big heart! Keep up the great work, Teass!

Nominate your star at: http://www.komu.com/pages/ risingstars/