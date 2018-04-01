Gervino's Rising Star - Tyler Towe

Congratulations, Tyler Towe, our rising star of the week!

Tyler is a straight A athlete student at Rock Bridge Elementary. He plays the quarterback in football, point guard in basketball and first base in baseball. Besides being very active in sports, he also loves video games, collecting football cards, and hunting. Keep up the wonderful work, Tyler!

To niminate your Rising Star, visit: www.komu.com/pages/risingstars