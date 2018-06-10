Gervino's Rising Star - Wyatt Cunningham

Congratulations, Wyatt Cunningham, our Gervino's Rising Star of the week.

Our little footbal star is a 9-year-old runningback for the Southern Boone Eagles. This was Wyatt's first year playing tackle football and he scored several touchdowns for his team. He also loves the Missouri Tigers and hopes to play for them in the future, before going pro! Wyatt is an excellent student and friend, and a great young athlete who always gives it his all!

Each week during KOMU 8 News at 6PM, our sportscaster features a local little leaguer as our "Rising Star of The Week." The "Rising Star of The Week" will receive a "Rising Star" t-shirt and their very own poster.

