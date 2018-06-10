Gervino's Rising Stars - Madysen Lucas

Congratulations to Madysen Lucas, our Gervino's Rising Star of the week!

Madysen is 11 years old and she is from Hallsville, Mo. Our little star tried out for a 10u competitive team at the age of 7 and made the team. She has attended many tournaments throughout MO and Kansas and has many medals and trophies in her collection. She continues to practice daily and work hard to support her team and help with her role as a 3rd baseman. Madysen's love for sports and athleticism show both off and on the field. Her team is her second family and she wouldn't have it any other way!

Keep up the wonderful work!