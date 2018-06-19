Get Fit in Callaway County

FULTON - The Y-M-C-A in Fulton is letting people walk their trail for free and in case of rain people can walk indoors for free regardless of membership.

Dietitian Christine Breakfield noticed a trend in her patients.

"They all complained of not having a fun way to exercise," said Breakfield "or motivation." Breakfield along with other staff members at the Callaway County Health Department started a walking group this month.

"The goal is to get people active, give people support and a social gathering to motivate people to continue walking," said Breakfield.

In 2012, Missouri reported 30-percent of adults and 15-percent of children were obese. The Callaway County Walking Group is a simple and fun way to exercise and a jumpstart to living a healthier lifestyle.

The walking group will meet May 15, May 22, May 29, June 12 and June 19 starting at 6PM in front of the YMCA building.