Getting out of Poverty in Pettis County

Not only does Ella Thixton work hard to earn a living, she's also working to pull herself out of poverty. However, Thixton hasn't been working alone. She's received a lot of help from a Circle of Support that reaches out to people in poverty.

"When you're in poverty, you feel alone," said Thixton's neighbor, Roberta Perrin. "But, with the Circle of Support, you gain not only knowledge about the community and what services, you also gain friendship and confidence in yourself."

The Circle of Support relies on the support of several community agencies, including Experience Works, a group that helps senior citizens get out of poverty.

"It's the one program where people, participants, we don't like to say clients, participants can do something for themselves to get out of poverty," said the Circle of Support's Scott Ridgeway.

And, the program gave Thixton a reason to help herself.

"It gives me a purpose to get up every morning," she explained.

On Tuesday morning, that purpose came from her new car. Circle of Support bought it for her so she can get to work.

The Circle of Support serves only Pettis County now, but leaders also want to reach people in poverty in six nearby counties.