Getting Rid of Junk Mail

So, some state lawmakers are stepping in to stop junk before it gets into your mailbox.

Mark LaFerriere was excited to open his Jefferson City business. But, he didn't want to open junk mail.

"Junk mail just explodes when you open a new business," he explained. "I mean, we were getting 20-30 phone calls a day and probably 10-15 letters a day."

It's such a problem that LaFerriere asked for help when Secretary of State Robin Carnahan met with several area businesses.

"We discussed the possibility of it being optional," LaFerriere said, "whether that business wants to get that mail or not."

Lawmakers agreed on an opt-out method and drafted legislation they hope leaves junk mail at the Post Office.

But, the new bill would apply only to new businesses that file with the Secretary of State's Office. So, residents will still have to deal with it.

That office makes public a business's contact information. So, it's fair game for marketing companies.

"Those lists have already been sold to people," said Sen. Chuck Graham, D-Columbia. "So, they're already on some of those mailing lists."

Jefferson City businessman Mohammad Jamal is on plenty of them.

"Every time I open it, you know, I get three or four junk mails," he admitted.

Lawmakers say the bill should pass without much opposition, except, of course, from marketing companies.