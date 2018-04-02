Giants Hold on In 12 Innings to Win Home Opener Over Cardinals

6 years 11 months 3 weeks ago Saturday, April 09 2011 Apr 9, 2011 Saturday, April 09, 2011 2:49:00 PM CDT April 09, 2011 in Sports
Source: AP

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Aaron Rowand hit a game-winning single off the left-field wall with the bases loaded in the 12th inning and the San Francisco Giants celebrated raising the World Series flag with a 5-4 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday.

First baseman Albert Pujols dropped what would have been an inning-ending grounder by Andres Torres with two outs in the 12th. Torres reached on the error and advanced to second on defensive indifference.

Brian Tallet (0-1), the sixth Cardinals pitcher,
intentionally walked Freddy Sanchez to load the bases. Rowand then drove a pitch to deep left-center, capping a long, festive home opener that lasted 4 hours, 24 minutes.

