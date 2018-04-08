Giants Rally Again, Beat Cards on Tejada's Hit

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Miguel Tejada hit a two-run double that glanced off the glove of center fielder Colby Rasmus with two outs in the ninth inning and the San Francisco Giants rallied late for the second straight day to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 3-2 on Saturday night a few hours after receiving their World Series rings.

The Giants celebrated as though they had just won the championship all over again, with ace Tim Lincecum among those who sprinted out of the dugout to hug the team's new shortstop. Tejada skipped in jubilation after his 15th career game-winning hit.

It came against Cardinals closer Ryan Franklin (0-1), who blew his third save in four chances and second in two days. St. Louis lost 5-4 in 12 innings Friday. Ramon Ramirez (1-0) pitched the ninth for the win and San Francisco secured its first series victory of the season.