Gibson Wins Debut as Twins Beat Royals 6-2

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Kyle Gibson pitched six solid innings in his major league debut, and Trevor Plouffe homered to help the Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 6-2 on Saturday.

Gibson (1-0) allowed two runs and eight hits, and he struck out five to become the first first-round pick in Twins history to win a start in his major league debut. He had plenty of early help as Minnesota scored five in the first inning.

Wade Davis (4-6) was yanked after giving up another run in the second with no one out. The one inning outing marked Davis' shortest outing of the season for the Royals, who have lost seven of 10.