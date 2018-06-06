Gift Honors Cancer Patient

JEFFERSON CITY - Friends and family honored Mark Fleishmann Wednesday with a $45,000 gift to the St. Mary's Health Center Foundation. The money was raised through an annual golf tournament and private donations. The group wanted to honor Fleishmann after he died from cancer in 2008. They decided to give back to St. Mary's, the place where Fleishmann received his care.

"They treated Mark very well and we decided we had to give back," Bill Mueller, a friend of Fleishmann, said.



The group went on a tour Wednesday of the room that the money went towards in the oncology department of the hospital.

"It's important to do this in Mark's honor because of all the people touched in his life," Mueller said.



Wednesday would have been Fleishmann's 53rd birthday.

"He worked at a service station and some people didn't have the money to pay," Mueller said. "Mark would do the work anyway."

