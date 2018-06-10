Gift to Nixon raises questions about Missouri campaign funds

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A $50,000 donation from an internationally known union to Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon days after he vetoed right to work is raising questions about what he'll do with the money, if anything.

Nixon's campaign treasurer didn't respond to multiple requests for comment from The Associated Press.

Republican critics have called the donation 'pay to play.' Some asked what Nixon's plans are for the money. He is term-limited and appears unlikely to campaign again.

State laws allow former elected officials to continue receiving, spending or hoarding donations.

A report detailing how Nixon will use the money won't be released until mid-July.

But the Democratic governor in the past has spent thousands of dollars in campaign money for tickets to sporting events and pricey meals.

He's also donated to other Democratic candidates.