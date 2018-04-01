Gift Wrapping For A Good Cause

COLUMBIA- An MU Relay for Life team will be at the Columbia Mall starting Saturday, providing gift wrapping services for donation. All of the proceeds go to the American Cancer Society. This is the fifth year Relay for Life has been at the Columbia Mall wrapping gifts. They will be set up near the Target and Regis Salon on the following dates and times:

December 17th - noon to 7pm

December 18th - noon to 7pm

December 19th - 5pm to 9pm

December 20th - 5pm to 9pm

December 21st - 5pm to 9pm

December 22nd - 5pm to 9pm

December 23rd - 5pm to 9pm

December 24th - 10am to 2pm

Stop by to get your Christmas presents wrapped.