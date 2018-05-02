Gill-Caeser and Shamburger lead Missouri past UMSL

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers concluded exhibition play with a 77-54 victory over the Missouri-St. Louis Tritons at Mizzou Arena. Montaque Gill-Caeser led the Tigers with 19 points. Jonathan Williams III and Keith Shamburger added 13 points each in Mizzou's win. Williams also snagged 12 rebounds for a double-double performance.

After back-and-forth action for the first seven minutes, the Tritons went on a 9-2 run to take a 23-13 lead midway through the first half. Missouri responded with a 15-5 run of its own to even the score with five minutes to go in the first half. Gill-Caeser, Williams and Tramaine Isabell scored in the final minutes of the period to give Mizzou a 39-34 lead going into the locker room.

The teams traded baskets for much of the second half until Missouri went on a game-sealing run. The Tigers went on a 26-8 run over the final 13 minutes of the game. Shamburger was instrumental in the run with eight points and two assists. The redshirt senior had a complete game with 13 points, six assists and six rebounds.

Missouri will open regular-season play with the EA Sports Maui Invitational. The Tigers will play three games at Mizzou Arena before flying to Hawaii to complete the tournament. Missouri's first opponent is UMKC on Nov. 14. Tipoff is at 8 p.m.