"Gimme Truth" at True/False Film Festival

Columbia movie makers are showcasing their documentaries in the contest at this weekend's True/False film festival. More than 30 entered the competition, with 10 finalists making the cut.

Contestants range from college film students to area residents with no film experience to first-timers like Anne Orazio.

"We make movies at home just with our video camera of, like, little skits the neighborhood kids do and things like that," she explained. "So, we've never ever entered a contest."

The documentaries run Saturday night in the Blue Note. The two-minute films profile Columbia residents and are entirely true or false.