Gingrich Announces He's Running for President

ATLANTA (AP) - Republican Newt Gingrich has formally jumped into the race for president.



In a post on Twitter Wednesday, the former House speaker says, "Today I am announcing my candidacy for president of the United States." The tweet contains a link to a video, but that link did not immediately work.



Gingrich has been publicly flirting with the race for months and had made clear on Monday he would seek the Republican nomination, telling fans to tune into Fox News on Wednesday night where he would talk about his presidential run. The 67-year-old joins a Republican field still taking shape.



Gingrich spearheaded the GOP takeover of the House in 1994, the first time Republicans controlled the chamber in four decades. He stepped down in 1999 after four tumultuous years at the helm.