Gingrich Visits Missouri Senate

Senate President Pro Tem Michael Gibbons invited Gingrich to come to Missouri after hearing him speak in Florida and Texas. Gingrich wants to give states, rather than the federal government, the right to make health care decisions.

The Republican's Center for Health Transformation, which he founded 2003, is trying to get support for his plan.

"You have to keep most of the money back home, and you have to make most of the decisions back home," said Gingrich. "That was the key to the future and, I think, that is still the key to America's future."

Gov. Blunt has announced a proposal to spend $25 million for a new health care fund task force.

Sen. Gibbons hopes Gingrich's speech leads to changes in health care, including making health insurance more personalized.

"Here's a tool for you to use to acquire health insurance," Gibbons said. "You go out and figure out what makes sense for you, what makes sense for your family, what's the best way to do it, what's the best provider."

Gingrinch says the biggest obstacle his proposed changes face is budgeting at the state and federal level.