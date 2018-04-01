Ginny Chadwick announces candidacy for Boone County Commissioner

COLUMBIA - Former Columbia council member Ginny Chadwick spoke to KOMU 8 News Wednesday after publicly announcing her candidacy for Boone County Commissioner.

Chadwick said she doesn’t plan to officially file for candidacy in the southern district with the county clerk until March 29, the last day someone can file. She said she’s waiting to file because she knows other people who want to be first on the ballot, and she doesn’t mind being listed last.

Chadwick said the biggest issue she wants to focus on is “mending bridges” between the city and county. She said Columbia is a major part of Boone County and it is important for them to “heal and communicate” together.

She said her previous work in city government gave her close connections that will facilitate her goal of repairing the relationship between Columbia and Boone County.

Chadwick was elected to the city council in April of 2014 and resigned after less than a year in office.

In January of 2015, First Ward voters filed a petition to recall Chadwick from office because she voted against a marijuana decriminalization law in Columbia after previously campaigning for the decriminalization of marijuana.