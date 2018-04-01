Girl, 15, Struck and Killed by Train

SULLIVAN-- A 15-year-old eastern Missouri girl is dead after being struck by a freight train. Investigators say Kristy Mancel of Sullivan was walking her bicycle yesterday afternoon along the train tracks when she was hit by a Sante Fe-Burlington Northern train. Authorities believe she miscalculated how close she was to the path of the train and was struck by the iron staircase on the side of the locomotive. An investigation continues, but authorities believe the death is accidental. Kristy was a freshman at Sullivan High School. The school held a moment of silence this morning and set up a classroom for students to speak with counselors.