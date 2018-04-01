Girl, 7, on life support after deadly St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A relative said a 7-year-old St. Louis girl who was wounded in a deadly shooting last week is brain dead and being kept on life support until her organs can be harvested

The girl's great-grandmother, Venita Griffin, said Monday that relatives have been visiting Deniya Irving and saying "goodbye." Griffin says donating the girl's organs would be "a blessing to someone."

St. Louis Children's Hospital spokeswoman Abby Wuellner said only that the girl is in critical condition Monday.

Deniya's aunt, Lonisha Garner, says the family was hoping the girl would survive after an extensive surgery to remove a bullet from the back of her head.

Deniya's parents — 24-year-old Jessica Garth and her boyfriend, 27-year-old Derrick Irving — and another man died in the shooting Thursday.

Interim Police Chief Lawrence O'Toole says the violence has got to stop. He is asking the community to help.

Griffin says it makes her "feel better" that "of all the crimes, everybody seems so concerned about this one."

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to change the condition of the girl. Previous Associated Press reports indicated the girl had died.]