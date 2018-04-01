Girl killed in suspected drunken driving wreck identified

FLORISSANT (AP) — Authorities in suburban St. Louis have identified the 6-year-old girl who died in a Thanksgiving accident involving a suspected drunken driver.

Police say the child's name was Dezirae Thayer. She was in a relative's car that stalled in the road Thursday night when it was struck from behind in Florissant.

Dezirae was taken to a hospital and died Friday.

The driver of the car that struck the stalled vehicle, 31-year-old Daniel Meade, is charged with second-degree assault and driving while intoxicated. He is jailed on $150,000 bond and does not have a listed attorney. Florissant police have said they will seek upgraded charges now that the child has died.