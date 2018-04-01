Girl recovering after being hit by car in southeast Missouri

By: The Associated Press

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) - Authorities said a 6-year-old girl is expected to recover after being hit by a vehicle over the weekend.

Spokesman Cpl. Darin Hickey of the Cape Girardeau Police Department said the girl was taken to a hospital for abrasions and injuries that appeared not to be life-threatening.

Hickey told Southeast Missourian that the girl was crossing the street with her bicycle after 7 p.m. Saturday when she was hit by the car.

The newspaper said the car and driver haven't been located.