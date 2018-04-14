Girl rescued after getting stuck in trench in Manchester

MANCHESTER (AP) - A 6-year-old girl has been rescued after getting trapped in trench at a home in Manchester.

According to West County Fire Department Battalion Chief Mark White, the girl was playing in a friend's backyard around 8 p.m. Thursday when she fell into the construction trench under the home.

Authorities said the girl's leg got stuck and she was trapped for almost an hour before firefighters were able to get her out. Firefighters said the girl was responsive during the rescue, which involved digging another trench beside the one she was stuck in to get her out.

The girl is said to be in good condition.

Authorities said the trench was dug possibly for a patio or a deck.