Girl's disappearance 24 years ago still haunts Joplin family

JOPLIN (AP) — Nearly a quarter-century after 14-year-old Tracy Pickett disappeared, her family is still waiting for closure.

The Joplin Globe reports that Thursday marked the 24th anniversary of Tracy's disappearance. The Joplin girl went to stay overnight at a friend's home in Webb City on Aug. 11, 1992, but never returned home.

Police believe Tracy was killed, and they think they know who did it. But her body was never found and police have been unable to find enough evidence to file charges.

Tracy's mother, Glenda "Kay" Blaser, says the case should have been solved years ago.