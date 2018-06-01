Girl's Lemonade Stand Aids Tiny Friend in Need

JACKSON - A small girl's lemonade stand provided a little money and a big shot of encouragement to a southeast Missouri family going through a tough time.



Savannah Smith of Jackson turns 8 this month. She wanted to do something to help 8-month-old Braxtyn Wysocki. He was diagnosed in May with a rare form of cancer that causes a tumor in deep layers of the skin.



Treatment required weekly trips to a hospital in St. Louis. Braxtyn's mother, Brittni Wysocki, advertised for a portable DVD player on a social network site to help keep Braxtyn occupied.



Savannah's mother, Sara Smith, saw the posting and gave Wysocki a portable DVD player.



The Southeast Missourian reports that Savannah wanted to help, too, so she started a lemonade stand to help pay for gas.