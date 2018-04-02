Girl Scouts engage with science and technology

COLUMBIA — The Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland hosted “Full S.T.E.A.M. Ahead!” Saturday in Columbia. The purpose of the event was to introduce girls to opportunities in the fields of science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.

Stephens College sponsored the event, where college students planned workshops for families and troops. Activities included genetics labs, water bottle flipping trials and an egg drop competition.

The event provided a chance for scouts to interact with other girls intrigued by science. This is something participant Logan Huckstep said she doesn’t get to do much of in school.

“At my school, there are not a lot of girls in my biology class," Huckstep said. "I mean, I wish there were, but I mean you can’t really change what girls want to do but you can help them decide what they want to do."

Huckstep has already decided she would like to enter the science field. While she is still undecided on a focus, she said she enjoys exploring her options at events like this.

“I’m excited about the Imagineering class because I think that’s cool how I can take my favorite things, Disney and engineering, and combine them," she said. "That’s the coolest thing."

Lori Enyart, public relations and digital media manager for Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland, said the organization provides something for everyone.

“Girl Scouts offers a variety of opportunities for girls, whether they’re interested in S.T.E.A.M. events, whether they’re interested in camping, or they’re just interested in having a fun environment of other girls to be able to have a great time,” Enyart said.

Huckstep said she felt grateful for the opportunity to expand her horizons.

“If it wasn’t for Girl Scouts, I probably wouldn’t have the chances I have to learn about these kinds of things, which I think is great, so Girl Scouts is doing a great job with that,” Huckstep said.

Girl Scouts hosts a signature event every year. Next year, the signature event will be a Believe in Girls Expo.