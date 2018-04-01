Girl Sews Pillows of Hope for the Sick

VERSAILLES - While many kids are on their playstations and x-boxes, a 9-year old girl from Versailles spends her time on a sewing machine.

Averee Hooper creates pillowcases for children with cancer in her backyard studio. Her goal is to make 57 pillowcases each month for an entire year to send to children's hospitals.

She already has 300 cases stitched, but hopes donations will help her meet her goal.

Hooper said she needs fabric and help putting the cases together.

Donations can be sent to the Morgan County Extension Office at 100 East Newton Street #4 Versailles, MO 65084.