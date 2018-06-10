Girl Shocked on Fair Ride

MONTGOMERY CITY (AP) - A 9-year-old girl is recovering from an electric shock received when she was getting off a ride at the Montgomery County Fair. The Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating Tuesday night's incident that sent the girl to a hospital. Her condition has not been made known. The child was shocked when she grabbed a metal handrail to exit the ride. Her father also received a minor shock when he pulled her off the handrail, but he did not go to a hospital. Investigators said the shock was caused by an electrical malfunction in a fluorescent light on the ride, which is shut down until modifications are approved. The Missouri elevator and amusement ride inspector was also called into the investigation.