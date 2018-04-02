Girl Stabbed

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 12-year-old St. Louis boy has been accused of fatally stabbing his 13-year-old neighbor during a fight in front of the girl's home. The 12-year-old boy is charged with second-degree murder for allegedly stabbing Alexus Purtty Thursday night outside her St. Louis home. State law allows juveniles as young as 12 to be certified to stand trial as adults. Prosecutors haven't decided if they'll seek to try the boy as an adult. Alexus' mother, Alecia Kimble, says the fight began after the boy and his friends went by the family's house several times Thursday night, yelling profanities and bragging about stealing from the family's home last month. Kimble said that she called police up to seven times Thursday night but that she never saw an officer.