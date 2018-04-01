Girl Succeeds in High School Despite Down Syndrome

HAZELWOOD (AP) - Barbara Behlmann is a homecoming queen, a cheerleader and clearly one of the most popular students at Hazelwood West High School in suburban St. Louis.



She also has Down syndrome. But she was raised in a home where her parents never put limits on her, and she took that message to heart as she prepares to graduate on Saturday.



Barbara's teachers and classmates told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that she is an inspiration for everyone at the school, someone who has helped bridge the gap between special education and general education students.